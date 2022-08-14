 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Monday, it will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert