Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Monday, it will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
