Roanoke's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
