Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.