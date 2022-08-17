For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 57% c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall a…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods …
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. I…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…