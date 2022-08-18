For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
