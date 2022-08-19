Roanoke's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall a…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degre…
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We …
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.