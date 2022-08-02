This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain in t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The fo…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Today's fore…