This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall a…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We …
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degre…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is show…