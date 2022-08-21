Roanoke's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
