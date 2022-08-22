Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.