This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 d…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degre…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
Roanoke's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds light and v…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We …
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degre…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees…