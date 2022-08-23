This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
