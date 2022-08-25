Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.