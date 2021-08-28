This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94.51. A 71-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of …
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures…
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
For the drive home in Roanoke: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW a…
Hurricane Henri is not headed for North Carolina or Virginia, but it will kick up higher surf and create dangerous rip currents on nearby beac…