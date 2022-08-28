Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.