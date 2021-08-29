 Skip to main content
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 92.38. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

