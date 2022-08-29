Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.