Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Local Weather

