This evening in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the …
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of …
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Roanoke f…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW a…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.