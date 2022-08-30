 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, becoming clear overnight. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

