This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
