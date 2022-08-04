 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

