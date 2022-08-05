Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.