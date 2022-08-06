Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.