This evening in Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
