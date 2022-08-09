Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.