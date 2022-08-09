Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
