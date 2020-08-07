Back to our regularly scheduled summer weather as we keep an eye on tropics

The first week of August has provided a bit of a disruption to the weather pattern that brought the Roanoke area its warmest July on record, with Hurricane Isaias' passing, a one-day break from humidity on Tuesday and then a sticky-stormy pattern with a low-pressure trough and stalled front that has brought numerous showers and storms to the region in the days since. After 29 days in a row and 30 of 31 days with 90+ heat in July, today (Friday) appears likely to be the 5th consecutive day of sub-90 heat for Roanoke, as numerous showers and storms again crop up.

But over the weekend and into next week, we'll be sliding back into the hotter, drier cycle we had most of last month, as high pressure re-asserts control and shoves the more unstable air farther to the south and east.

We won't chase scattered afternoon storms entirely out of the forecast, but they will likely become less numerous, and highs will return to the lower to mid 90s in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east this weekend to at least the middle of next week, with 80s to the west.

A cold front approaching by mid to late next week may again stir up more numerous showers and storms.