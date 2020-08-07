Back to our regularly scheduled summer weather as we keep an eye on tropics

The first week of August has provided a bit of a disruption to the weather pattern that brought the Roanoke area its warmest July on record, with Hurricane Isaias' passing, a one-day break from humidity on Tuesday and then a sticky-stormy pattern with a low-pressure trough and stalled front that has brought numerous showers and storms to the region in the days since. After 29 days in a row and 30 of 31 days with 90+ heat in July, today (Friday) appears likely to be the 5th consecutive day of sub-90 heat for Roanoke, as numerous showers and storms again crop up.
But over the weekend and into next week, we'll be sliding back into the hotter, drier cycle we had most of last month, as high pressure re-asserts control and shoves the more unstable air farther to the south and east.
We won't chase scattered afternoon storms entirely out of the forecast, but they will likely become less numerous, and highs will return to the lower to mid 90s in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east this weekend to at least the middle of next week, with 80s to the west.
A cold front approaching by mid to late next week may again stir up more numerous showers and storms.
Though there is nothing obviously cooking at the moment, tropics will continue to be the X factor for many weeks to come, as a season of plentiful tropical storms and a couple of hurricanes, already having reached the "I" storm faster than any in history, appears likely to continue being prolific in weeks ahead. The National Hurricane Center now expects 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes -- we are at 8, 2 and 0 on those numbers so far. So, if it verifies, that means 11-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger, 111+ mph winds) yet to go.
There are no guarantees any of those storms will directly affect our region, but if there are that many, the chances are pretty solid that sooner or later one will move on the right track to directly affect Southwest Virginia with heavy rain and possibly gusty winds or a tornado risk, as happened from the Carolinas to New England with Isaias this past week. It would also disrupt the hot pattern again -- ironically, the same broad high pressure aloft that brings extended hot weather also primes hurricane development underneath it.
A series of tropical systems affecting our region like 2004 or 2018 could also put this year in serious contention for wettest on record in Roanoke. After having the wettest first half of the year, 2020 has slipped to second place in rain to date through August 6, with 39.39 inches, trailing 39.87 in 2013. 2018 is 10th on the list of rain through this date, at 32.45 inches, but the tropical late summer and fall of that year dominated by remnants of hurricanes Florence and Michael vaulted it to exactly 30 more inches of rain in the remainder of the year and Roanoke's heaviest rainfall year, 62.45 inches.
And yet, even among the talk of wettest years on record and recent periods of showers and storms, some of you still haven't gotten the rain you've wanted in the short term for your gardens and lawns. Such is the paradox of summer.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
