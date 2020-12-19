Brief brush of mix possible Sunday AM; rainy Christmas Eve, windy & cold Christmas ahead

We are going to continue on a mostly dry path until Christmas Eve, but Sunday morning may provide a minor speed bump in some areas especially south and east of Roanoke.
A passing upper-level disturbance will likely spread and lift moisture for some light precipitation, mainly south and east of Roanoke. A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow may occur. This will be passing quickly with light amounts, but it wouldn't be unheard of for some locations particularly in Southside to see a brief whitening or a little ice. Even in Roanoke and points west, don't be shocked if there are a few snowflakes, bouncing ice pellets or sprinkles that might freeze on objects on Sunday morning.
This will pass quickly. There might be another similar minor brush of precipitation late Monday night or early Tuesday -- partly cloudy skies early Monday evening before that arrives offer the hope of seeing the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn visible shortly after sunset.
Generally, though, it will be milder and mostly dry as we head toward a very dynamic Christmas Eve-Christmas weather scene that will at the least bring soaking rain to push Roanoke past its annual rainfall record (61.91 inches for 2020 now, just .54 short of 2020 record), gusty winds, and a sharp Arctic blast that may be the coldest we have seen in a couple of years.
Also possible are thunderstorms on Christmas Eve, especially south and east of Roanoke, and some snow on Christmas Day, especially north and west of Roanoke. There has been considerable buzz about some early model runs depicting a large, widespread snow event over about the western half of Virginia as cold air catches up to the backside of the rain shield, but this is a historically unlikely setup for a significant winter storm in our region, as drying downslope flow on this side of the mountains almost always interferes with wraparound moisture flow in similar scenarios. Most later model runs are backing off this back to reality, which would probably be snow showers blowing over the mountains, with the best chances of accumulation in the higher elevations to the west and northwest of Roanoke.
Nonetheless, this is not going to a mild Christmas for any outdoor gathering plans.
The pattern after Christmas may hold some potential for wintry precipitation events as we finally move toward the close of 2020, none too early for many people.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
