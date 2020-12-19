Brief brush of mix possible Sunday AM; rainy Christmas Eve, windy & cold Christmas ahead

Also possible are thunderstorms on Christmas Eve, especially south and east of Roanoke, and some snow on Christmas Day, especially north and west of Roanoke. There has been considerable buzz about some early model runs depicting a large, widespread snow event over about the western half of Virginia as cold air catches up to the backside of the rain shield, but this is a historically unlikely setup for a significant winter storm in our region, as drying downslope flow on this side of the mountains almost always interferes with wraparound moisture flow in similar scenarios. Most later model runs are backing off this back to reality, which would probably be snow showers blowing over the mountains, with the best chances of accumulation in the higher elevations to the west and northwest of Roanoke.