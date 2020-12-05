Brush with snow looks shaky for Monday AM

"(T)his kind of pattern would favor that, sooner or later, we are at least flirting with a potential snow event ..."
That time, mentioned in a Weather Journal column a week and a half ago, has come, but after some late week forecast model runs suggesting something a little more substantial could be afoot, it appears likely on this Saturday morning that Monday morning will provide nothing more than a brief flirtation with snow in our region.
Subtleties in the timing of storm systems appear likely at this point to prevent the Roanoke/New River valleys & nearby areas from experiencing the first widespread accumulating snow of the season early Monday morning.
The trick needed to make it happen is for atmospheric energy aloft in the northern branch of the jet stream to interact with that in the southern branch of the jet stream, allowing the southern trough to tilt enough to pull a weak surface low more northeastward and pull moisture inland into the cold air. This is called "phasing" and is a common occurrence associated with many, though not all, of our more productive snow events.
At this point it appears the two pieces of energy will largely miss each other and the surface low will slip more south of us and then east-northeast out to sea. Moisture flow inland will be more limited and there won't be as much lift to make widespread snow happen. There may be some snow showers with the greatest chance of accumulation in the higher elevations west of Roanoke, also owing to some northwest wind flow up the mountains inducing upslope effects. Temperatures will also be marginal for snow in the Roanoke Valley and points east and south, so anything that does fall might not stick or even become mixed with rain.
There is still time for this to change. Either of the disturbances individually, without joining forces, has a small chance of being stronger or differently positioned than expected, resulting in something a little more widespread or intense. But it appears unlikely that there will be areawide snow exceeding an inch across our region this go-round.
Cold weather near mid-winter norms -- 40s highs and 20s lows -- settles in through midweek, then it moderates with highs back into the 50s by late week, but it looks to stay dry.
It wasn't dry overnight Friday into the wee hours of this Saturday morning. Roanoke recorded 1.22 inches of rainfall, pushing 2020 to 60.24 inches total rain, breaking the 60-inch barrier for the second time in three years, only the second time in 109 years of records, and 15 days earlier than it happened in 2018, which holds the total rainfall record of 62.45 inches. Only a couple of systems similar to what we just had in the last 26 days of 2020 would but the 2018 record in jeopardy.
Local Weather
