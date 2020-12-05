Brush with snow looks shaky for Monday AM

"(T)his kind of pattern would favor that, sooner or later, we are at least flirting with a potential snow event ..."

That time, mentioned in a Weather Journal column a week and a half ago, has come, but after some late week forecast model runs suggesting something a little more substantial could be afoot, it appears likely on this Saturday morning that Monday morning will provide nothing more than a brief flirtation with snow in our region.

Subtleties in the timing of storm systems appear likely at this point to prevent the Roanoke/New River valleys & nearby areas from experiencing the first widespread accumulating snow of the season early Monday morning.

The trick needed to make it happen is for atmospheric energy aloft in the northern branch of the jet stream to interact with that in the southern branch of the jet stream, allowing the southern trough to tilt enough to pull a weak surface low more northeastward and pull moisture inland into the cold air. This is called "phasing" and is a common occurrence associated with many, though not all, of our more productive snow events.