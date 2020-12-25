Christmas dawns white in Roanoke, New River valleys

2020, for all its trouble and travail, painted a white Christmas.

Snowfall amounts of 2-5 inches, locally 6, occurred in areas west and southwest of the Roanoke Valley on Christmas Eve and early Christmas morning, with near an inch in much of the Roanoke Valley, tapering off to the south and east. An Arctic front moved in a little faster and a wave of low-pressure along a cold front was able to hold up the moisture just long enough to win back some snow last week's mostly ice event had left off the menu.

Not long after snow began falling late Christmas Eve, Roanoke surpassed its annual rainfall record (includes melted snow too) with 62.60 inches having collected in 2020 through midnight, beating out 62.45 inches from two years ago.

Some snow showers will continue to blow across the mountains today, interspersing snowflakes with periods of sun, maybe even a few whiteout-bursts for a few minutes to add to the wintry feel of this Christmas. Temperatures will likely stay below the freezing mark today. Beware of slick roads from both snow cover and ice from Thursday's rain having frozen quickly overnight.

After Saturday morning teens, temperatures will gradually moderate over the weekend into next week, but nothing extreme, basically back to 40s-50s highs and 20s-30s lows that are near normal for late December.

This probably won't be our last snow rodeo of the 2020-21 winter, with signals of blocking high pressure over the northern latitudes days and weeks ahead that could force the storm track to the south while also supplying periods of Arctic air.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

