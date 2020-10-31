Cold front brings rain showers, cold wind and, yes, some mountain snow on Sunday

The last couple of Halloweens have been on the balmy side, with mid to upper 70s high temperatures in the Roanoke area, but this one will feel appropriately chilly, with lower to mid 50s highs after 30s to near 40 lows, followed by a cool evening with no rain. Then November will begin with a wintry blast.

A strong cold front will dive southeast across the region on Sunday, kicking up some rain showers ahead of it during the daytime. By afternoon and evening, cold air from the tundra will rush in on gusty northwest winds.

By Sunday evening, those winds lifting moisture off the Great Lakes and up and over the Appalachians will likely trigger snow showers in the higher terrain of West Virginia, bleeding into the mountains of western Virginia, the familiar upslope snow pattern that usually repeats at least half a dozen times during the cold months even in a mild winter.