Cold front brings rain showers, cold wind and, yes, some mountain snow on Sunday

The last couple of Halloweens have been on the balmy side, with mid to upper 70s high temperatures in the Roanoke area, but this one will feel appropriately chilly, with lower to mid 50s highs after 30s to near 40 lows, followed by a cool evening with no rain. Then November will begin with a wintry blast.
A strong cold front will dive southeast across the region on Sunday, kicking up some rain showers ahead of it during the daytime. By afternoon and evening, cold air from the tundra will rush in on gusty northwest winds.
By Sunday evening, those winds lifting moisture off the Great Lakes and up and over the Appalachians will likely trigger snow showers in the higher terrain of West Virginia, bleeding into the mountains of western Virginia, the familiar upslope snow pattern that usually repeats at least half a dozen times during the cold months even in a mild winter.
The Roanoke Valley is not likely to see snowflakes this go-round, as it probably won't be quite cold enough yet (high may reach 60 before temperature falls) and not enough upper-level support to keep snow squalls going this far southeast. It's not out of the question that some snowflakes blow into the New River Valley, highest elevations along the Blue Ridge both north and south of Roanoke, and north/west of I-81 at times on Sunday evening, as streaks of clouds periodically cloak the full moon.
Some parts of West Virginia's high country near Snowshoe and Canaan Valley may get a few inches out of this. Some of that region got the season's first dusting on Friday -- actually a bit late for a first snow in that area.
Temperatures will drop below freezing in most locations by Monday morning -- the urban areas of Roanoke might barely forestall a freeze yet again -- as wind gusts topping 30 mph continue. The winds will subside and the week ahead looks dry with mild days rising back into the 60s and cool to cold nights in the 30s and 40s.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
