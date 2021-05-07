 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cool, breezy, occasionally showery weather ahead
0 comments

Cool, breezy, occasionally showery weather ahead

{{featured_button_text}}
Temp Map 6-10 day 050721

The blue colors indicate higher odds of cooler than normal temperatures in the May 12-16 period, with the darkest blue and therefore highest chances right over Southwest Virginia.

 Climate Prediction Center

Signals that we would be moving toward warmer, drier weather in mid-May have taken a flip, as a deep dip in the jet stream takes hold over the eastern U.S.

The result will be a tilt toward cooler than normal temperatures -- 60s highs, 40s lows on several days, even some mid-upper 30s in a few spots, when 70s highs and 50ish lows are more normal this time of year  -- with winds occasionally kicking up behind cold fronts.

There will also periods of showers as these fronts move through -- on this Friday afternoon, Sunday into Monday, and again toward the middle of next week. At this point, these do look like showery periods and not soaking downpours for our region, like those we've experienced in two of the last three Mays. Systems will be moving along quickly without a deep tap of Gulf of Mexico moisture. 

There may be some rumbles of thunder with the cold fronts pressing into slightly warmer air that may reach the 70s at times, but the overall pattern will be damped down for severe storms similar to those we experienced Tuesday, without so much heat and humidity to drive instability. With the colder air aloft a little lower, perhaps some small hail could develop with any stronger storms that manage to develop on a slightly warmer day.

In case you wonder, the overall atmospheric pattern the next few days is pretty much the dream of snow lovers if it were mid-winter, with blocking high pressure in northern latitudes forcing the jet stream southward into the eastern U.S. and high pressure over the western U.S. further deepening the eastern U.S. trough. There are still signals this pattern will turn warmer and drier near or shortly after mid-month, but that outcome has been delayed at least a few days. 

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert