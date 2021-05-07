Cool, breezy, occasionally showery weather ahead

Signals that we would be moving toward warmer, drier weather in mid-May have taken a flip, as a deep dip in the jet stream takes hold over the eastern U.S.

The result will be a tilt toward cooler than normal temperatures -- 60s highs, 40s lows on several days, even some mid-upper 30s in a few spots, when 70s highs and 50ish lows are more normal this time of year -- with winds occasionally kicking up behind cold fronts.

There will also periods of showers as these fronts move through -- on this Friday afternoon, Sunday into Monday, and again toward the middle of next week. At this point, these do look like showery periods and not soaking downpours for our region, like those we've experienced in two of the last three Mays. Systems will be moving along quickly without a deep tap of Gulf of Mexico moisture.