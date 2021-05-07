Cool, breezy, occasionally showery weather ahead

Signals that we would be moving toward warmer, drier weather in mid-May have taken a flip, as a deep dip in the jet stream takes hold over the eastern U.S.
The result will be a tilt toward cooler than normal temperatures -- 60s highs, 40s lows on several days, even some mid-upper 30s in a few spots, when 70s highs and 50ish lows are more normal this time of year -- with winds occasionally kicking up behind cold fronts.
There will also periods of showers as these fronts move through -- on this Friday afternoon, Sunday into Monday, and again toward the middle of next week. At this point, these do look like showery periods and not soaking downpours for our region, like those we've experienced in two of the last three Mays. Systems will be moving along quickly without a deep tap of Gulf of Mexico moisture.
There may be some rumbles of thunder with the cold fronts pressing into slightly warmer air that may reach the 70s at times, but the overall pattern will be damped down for severe storms similar to those we experienced Tuesday, without so much heat and humidity to drive instability. With the colder air aloft a little lower, perhaps some small hail could develop with any stronger storms that manage to develop on a slightly warmer day.
In case you wonder, the overall atmospheric pattern the next few days is pretty much the dream of snow lovers if it were mid-winter, with blocking high pressure in northern latitudes forcing the jet stream southward into the eastern U.S. and high pressure over the western U.S. further deepening the eastern U.S. trough. There are still signals this pattern will turn warmer and drier near or shortly after mid-month, but that outcome has been delayed at least a few days.
