Cooler than normal as showers return mid-late week; tropical trouble down the road?

A rainy Saturday finally gave way to blue skies by late Sunday, and Monday and most of Tuesday will follow suit with sunshine, relatively pleasant temperatures for mid-August and lower dew points. But showery weather returns by Wednesday and hangs on for the rest of the week.

The searing heat of July is a fading memory this week. A "normal" mid August day would be 86 high/65 low for Roanoke and 82 high/59 low for Blacksburg. Most days this week will fall short of that on the high-temperature end and a couple early in the week could dip a little lower than that on the low-temperature end. It's not really a taste of fall but, after 2 months of sticky heat, you might feel an inkling of it with upper 50s-lower 60s lows on Tuesday morning.

The heat-dome high pressure system has set up over the West. Underneath it, Death Valley, California, hit 130 degrees on Sunday, likely the hottest official temperature recorded anywhere in the world since 1931 and considered by some to be the hottest reliably measured temperature anywhere. The strong high over the West is in turn inducing a northwest flow over the East, with a trough of low-pressure digging southward as the week continues.