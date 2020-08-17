Cooler than normal as showers return mid-late week; tropical trouble down the road?

A rainy Saturday finally gave way to blue skies by late Sunday, and Monday and most of Tuesday will follow suit with sunshine, relatively pleasant temperatures for mid-August and lower dew points. But showery weather returns by Wednesday and hangs on for the rest of the week.
The searing heat of July is a fading memory this week. A "normal" mid August day would be 86 high/65 low for Roanoke and 82 high/59 low for Blacksburg. Most days this week will fall short of that on the high-temperature end and a couple early in the week could dip a little lower than that on the low-temperature end. It's not really a taste of fall but, after 2 months of sticky heat, you might feel an inkling of it with upper 50s-lower 60s lows on Tuesday morning.
The heat-dome high pressure system has set up over the West. Underneath it, Death Valley, California, hit 130 degrees on Sunday, likely the hottest official temperature recorded anywhere in the world since 1931 and considered by some to be the hottest reliably measured temperature anywhere. The strong high over the West is in turn inducing a northwest flow over the East, with a trough of low-pressure digging southward as the week continues.
As this southerly dip in the jet stream builds in, it will again lift thick moisture over our region, with daily chances of showers and perhaps some thunderstorms resuming by late Tuesday into the weekend. Wednesday and/or Thursday could end up downright soggy, with cloudiness, intermittent rain and temperatures staying below 80 degrees.
Gradually it will get a little less showery with more sun and a bit warmer by the weekend into early next week, but no return to 90s highs and 70s lows everyday is apparent on the horizon.
What may be looming on the horizon for the Eastern U.S. is tropical trouble. The National Hurricane Center is tracking two systems crossing the Atlantic that may become tropical cyclones in the next few days. Each of the systems is taking a pretty far southerly route into the Caribbean, which may be about right to get pulled northward by growing high pressure over the Atlantic by this coming weekend into next week. There will likely be more disturbances moving off Africa into the Atlantic behind these.
We are nearing the peak time of Atlantic hurricane season from late August through the month of September in what has already been and is expected to continue being an especially busy season, so this bears watching. But it will not be a factor for the U.S. this week.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
