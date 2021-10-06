Cut-off low takes its sweet time; heaviest rain delayed until Friday-Saturday

What looked like a Wednesday-Thursday soaking to start the week is now looking more like a Friday-Saturday soaking, and maybe not quite as heavy, at least on a widespread basis.

This may make Virginia Tech football fans a bit nervous, with rain perhaps lingering into Saturday night's game with Notre Dame in Blacksburg. But there really isn't much you can tell a circle of wind 3-7 miles high mostly separated from the jet stream flow to do, as it seemingly has a stubborn mind of its own.

We have been getting steady moisture flow each day from the southeast in the rotation of this low to the west over the lower Mississippi River Valley, with a few showers, bands of rain and thunderstorms, and some morning fog and drizzle. It hasn't been so thick yet as to keep the sun from burning through in the afternoon, which helps fire a few more storms.

But the densest moisture flow, with the strongest lift, has remained to our southwest, in Alabama and Georgia, bleeding northeast into the western Carolinas and eastern Tennessee on occasion. In time, this is still expected to move northeastward, as the "cut-off" low partially opens back up and is nudged northeast by a deep-digging upper-level trough behind it.