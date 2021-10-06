Cut-off low takes its sweet time; heaviest rain delayed until Friday-Saturday

What looked like a Wednesday-Thursday soaking to start the week is now looking more like a Friday-Saturday soaking, and maybe not quite as heavy, at least on a widespread basis.
This may make Virginia Tech football fans a bit nervous, with rain perhaps lingering into Saturday night's game with Notre Dame in Blacksburg. But there really isn't much you can tell a circle of wind 3-7 miles high mostly separated from the jet stream flow to do, as it seemingly has a stubborn mind of its own.
We have been getting steady moisture flow each day from the southeast in the rotation of this low to the west over the lower Mississippi River Valley, with a few showers, bands of rain and thunderstorms, and some morning fog and drizzle. It hasn't been so thick yet as to keep the sun from burning through in the afternoon, which helps fire a few more storms.
It has been a year of streaky periods of rain and dryness in our region
But the densest moisture flow, with the strongest lift, has remained to our southwest, in Alabama and Georgia, bleeding northeast into the western Carolinas and eastern Tennessee on occasion. In time, this is still expected to move northeastward, as the "cut-off" low partially opens back up and is nudged northeast by a deep-digging upper-level trough behind it.
A widespread 1-2-inch dousing still appears likely over most of southwest Virginia, and there could be some localized 4+ plops where heavier storms or persistent bands of rain move over the same location repeatedly, particularly along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke. In the end it may not sit and spin over us as long as appeared likely early in the week, so some of the high-end potential, on a widespread basis, may be curtailed some.
The slow-moving upper-level low will help spin off a surface low just off shore, that may hold up the showers over us into Saturday night or Sunday, but it could also help re-focus more of the dense moisture east of us, perhaps cutting into rain totals a little bit.
If you recall, cut-off lows parking to our west three times in May and June of 2020 helped ratchet our rain totals up several inches, giving a big boost toward what was a record rainfall year in Roanoke and close to one in several other locations around. This one is not quite in the "sweet spot" to continuously pump a fire hose of moisture over us, so we're getting showery, drizzly stuff, awaiting what could finally several hours of solid rain by late Friday or early Saturday.
We'll finally get the dampness out of here by early next week, with the large-scale atmospheric pattern pointing to a warm period with occasional showers through the first half of October, as the fire-charred western U.S. plunges into what could be a most blessed taste of winter.
