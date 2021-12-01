Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.