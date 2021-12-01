This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WNW …
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Monday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. …
Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reac…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.