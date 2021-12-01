 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert