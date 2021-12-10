Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
