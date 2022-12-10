This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roan…
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degre…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatu…
This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking a…