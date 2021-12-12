 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

