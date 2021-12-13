This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
