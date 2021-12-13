 Skip to main content
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

