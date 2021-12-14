Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
