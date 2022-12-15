Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
