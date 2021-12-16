 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert