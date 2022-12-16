 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Roanoke: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert