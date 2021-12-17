 Skip to main content
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

