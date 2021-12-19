Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.