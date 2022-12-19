This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
