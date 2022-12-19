 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

