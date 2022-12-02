This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
