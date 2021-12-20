 Skip to main content
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

