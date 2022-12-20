Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.