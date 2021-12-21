For the drive home in Roanoke: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.