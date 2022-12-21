This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a…
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect peri…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Roanoke residents should…
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …