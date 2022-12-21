 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

