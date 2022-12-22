This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 27F. SW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from FRI 6:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
