Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 27F. SW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from FRI 6:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

